The Missouri Western track and field teams were in Warrensburg, Miss. at the Mule Invitational, and both the men and women left with a top 10 finish. The women notched fifth, and the men placed eighth. The Griffons were led by their usual stars which is the sign of a quality squad. The best players need to lead the way.
The indoor All-American, Hanna Williams, notched a second place finish in the 200-meter. In the process, she broke her own school record with a time of 24.61. A program record was shattered in the women’s 4x100. Hanna Williams, Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Aniya Kollore and Savannah Simmons teamed up for a first place finish with an electric time of 46.66.
Junior Madison Roumph had a very productive day with her jumps. She took second place in the long jump with a mark of 5.78 meters on her fourth jump. Griffon jumpers notched a third and fourth place finish in the triple jump. Bailey Gilbert took third with a measurement of 11.54 meters while Roumph finished fourth with her distance of 11.40 meters on her second attempt. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a 12.17 second time. Halley Wilmes notched a fifth place finish in the women’s 400-meter dash at 59.28 seconds.
It was the usual suspects for the men, All-American Jordan Garr took first place in the shot put with his distance of 18.20 meters. Dallas Thompson placed third place in the same event with a distance of 15.97 meters. MJ Smith finished in third place in the men’s 200-meter dash with a final time of 22 seconds. The Griffon men 4x100 team finished fifth with a time of 43.06 seconds.
“Over the last few weeks, lots of school records have fallen and a few of us have made provo marks,” Maddie Nash said. “The team is coming together and showing all the hard work we’ve put in. We’ve been having some good showings and good meets.”
The Missouri Western track teams are next in action on April 23 at the Midwest Classic in Emporia, Kan.
