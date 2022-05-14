The Griffons stopped in Seward, Nebraska yesterday in an attempt to bring more athletes to Grand Valley. This is one of three stops this weekend to get more athletes their shot at getting to nationals.

Another day, another first place finish for these Track and Field Griffons as Bailey Gilbert takes first in the Triple Jump. Her mark to lead the pack was 11.50 m.

Maddison Roumph had a small difference in wind giving her second in the long jump. Her mark of 5.63 m actually tied with first place finisher Jayda Cooper from St. Mary (Kan). What looks to be the deciding factor is Cooper's wind of 1.7 versus Roumph’s 0.0.

Women’s 4x100 had a day as they finished first and broke a school record in the process. The time of 45.98 brought them glory at this last chance meet. This moved them into 13th in the D2 rankings. This small but mighty team consists of Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Hannah Williams, Aniya Kollore and Savannah Simmons.

In the shot put, Sam Cerra took fifth with her mark of 12.55 m. Cerra also took eighth in the hammer with a mark of 47.74 m.

Moving on to the men, Jordan Garr took home second in the shot put with a mark of 18.56 m. This is the sixth best throw in the rankings and also breaks the school record in this event.

Also in the shot put finals is junior Dallas Thompson placed fourth with a throw of 16.80 m. Garr struck again with a 58.84m hammer mark for seventh in the finals. That mark is also a school record.

The discus finals featured a couple of Griffons with Nate Daugherty-Parrish finished fourth with 48.15 m. Thompson struck again in the finals with a ninth place finish and a throw of 31.71 m.

Today May 14th, they’ll be at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Lee University for a couple last chances. This is the last chance for some indeed. The NCAA D2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will start in two weeks on May 27th in Allendale Charter Township, Michigan.