Missouri Western was in two places at once on May 14th to get more Griffons to the D2 Championships.

Madison Nash competed in Tennessee at the Lee University Last Chance Meet in Cleveland. She took first place in the women’s 10,000 with a time of 35:15.38. During this event she shaved seven seconds off of her previous school record set last week at the MIAA Conference finals.

Meanwhile the group in Kearney, Nebraska for the Loper Twilight meet had their own success.

Jordan Garr took home second in two events at the twilight meet. His hammer throw had a mark of 56.27 m. Garr also landed a 17.89 m in the men’s shot put. That shot put throw a provisional mark for Garr. Dallas Thompson also participated in the shot put, taking home 6th with a mark of 16.17 m.

Bailey Gilbert took first place in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 12.02 m. This win also gave her a provisional mark on the weekend.

The women's 4x100 team saw success as Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Hanna Williams, Aniya Kollore and Savannah Simmons took first place with a time of 46.38 seconds. This time is a provisional mark for the quartet of Griffons.

Abdul-Hammed, Williams, Simmons and Madison Roumph took third for the meet in the women’s 4x400. Racing down the way for a time of 3.4513 minutes and a provisional mark.

Roumph competed in the women’s long jump in Loper land, taking second with a 5.96 m mark. This got her a provisional mark and set a program record.

William’s competed in the women’s 200 meter dash where she placed 4th with a tome of 24.19 seconds for a new program record. Her time on this event also brought her a provisional mark. Her 4x100 partner Kollore won 6th in her own right in the same event with a time of 32.78 seconds.

Samantha Cerra took part in the discus throw and achieved 6th with a mark of 41.47 meters.

As for who might be going to Grand Valley for the NCAA D2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, we’ll have to wait until the dust settles this week.