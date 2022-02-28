The Griffons men’s and women’s track and field teams found success up in Maryville at the Hughes Fieldhouse for the MIAA Indoor Championships. The teams traveled North for a busy weekend full of great competition and impressive finishes. Missouri Western men's team placed 9th with a total of 18 points and the women's team finished in the 10th with a total of 35 points.

Both Friday's and Saturday’s events consisted of mostly preliminaries in which the Griffons found some success, qualifying in a myriad of events. The first final the Griffons placed the highest on was in the women’s 5000. Freshman Madison Nash got things going placing third overall with a time of 17:24.61 on Saturday afternoon. Nash also claimed the third spot on Sunday in the women’s 3000.

Missouri Western continued their success in Sunday’s finals, starting out with one of the biggest highlights of the weekend. Star Griffon shot putter Jordan Garr had yet another fantastic showing and became the first in Missouri Western State’s program history to win back-to-back shot-put championships. Garr landed himself on top with a jaw dropping PR of 18.48 on his very first throw of the day.

For the women, it was Senior Hanna Williams who shined on the weekend. Williams finished out her Missouri Western indoor career by becoming the MIAA women’s 400 meter dash champion. When asked about her achievement, she couldn’t help but exuberate her relief and excitement.

“I wanted this so bad,” said Williams. “Seeing that my teammates, my coaches, and family were just as excited made me even more excited because those are the main people I do it for because they’ve been there with me through all of it.”

Williams, who came in second in the prelims, placed first in the finals with an impressive time of 54.81. She also landed a third place podium position in the women’s 200 dash finals with a time of 24.40.

Although they placed in the middle of the pack, this year the men’s program had people qualify for the finals of the dashes as they had two different competitors, something that they failed to have in 2021. Senior Riley Gorham and freshman Davon Beckles both competed hard but couldn’t reach the top. Beckles placed fifth in the men’s 600 and Gorham finished 8th in the Men’s 800.

“Riley ran a huge personal best in the 800 to make the final,” said Coach Cody Ingold. “I am proud of the way he competed with the circumstances.”

Gorham also competed in the mile, however, foul play led to him being shoved off the track and being disqualified.

“It’s just tough that they did that,” said Gorham after the race. “There was nothing you could do. I can only be disappointed in hindsight.”

Looking ahead, however, the Griffon track and field teams move into the spring season with their heads held high.

“I have never seen my team be this happy,” said Williams. “I am just so proud of them for going out there and proving to everyone what they are capable of, and it only goes up from here.”