This weekend Griffon Volleyball played two games, one against the Newman Jets, and the other against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos. The senior night win against the Jets solidified the Griffon’s postseason appearance and the loss against the Bronchos hasn’t put down the Griffon’s attitude.

Ali Tauchen ended the weekend with 1000 digs, the 14 Griffon to do so, and she broke the school’s kill record with 1,271 kills by the end of the game. This record was held for nearly 20 years by Lindsay Palia Seyller.

“It’s big stat and so it just speaks to a success she's had over the course of four years,” Head Coach Marian Carbin said. “And then on top of that, she got 1000 digs this weekend, it just speaks to how versatile of a player she is that she's been able to play six rotations for us for most of her career, She's a pretty special type of player.”

Friday was Senior night for the Griffons, they honored their two seniors Ali Tauchen and Jenna Boland. The game was also a big one because if they won the Griffons would be eligible for conference play. A lot of energy was felt in this game. The Griffons came out strong, they set a lead early on in the first set against the Jets, the set ended 25-16. The Griffons followed suit in the second set working hard to get a lead early on and then keeping it, this set ended with a 25-16 score.

“It was really good volleyball to watch. It was just kind of a fun night to be a part of,” Carbin said. “We have put together a whole weekend of pretty good volleyball and I thought we finally did that this weekend.”

The third set was a little more of a nail biter. Both teams scored back and forth. The Griffons would set a lead, then the Jets would start to catch up, finally the Griffons locked down and finished the game. The final of this set was once again 25-16. Tauchen had 2 blocks, 9 digs, and 10 kills. Though Tauchen broke a record, Allie Kerns and Karly Tharp lead the team with 15 and 11 kills respectively. Nessa Johnson led the team with 31 assists, and Boland held 8 assists. In this game there was no standout player, the team worked as a unit to beat the Jets.

“Like this team is a family and like that's rare like most teams,” Boland said. “They just come to volleyball and it's like a job but for people here the team they like try to make real connections which I've sustained for like a long time.”

In the second game of the weekend, the Griffons faced the Bronchos. The four set game was without a doubt a hard fought one. Kicking off the game the Griffons went back and forth during the first set. While it started off with the Bronchos in the lead the Griffons caught up quickly, they didn’t take the lead, but fought to not be too far behind for long. When the Bronchos set the gamepoint, the Griffons worked hard to even the score, they earned four more points before the match was sealed with a win of 25-22 going to the Bronchos. The second set was more in the Griffons favor. With the last set leaving a bad taste in their mouths, the Griffons came out with a fire. The final of this set was 25-12, the Griffons proved they were here to fight. The third set went as expected, both teams fought for the win, but ultimately the Bronchos took this set too, the final was 25-21. Going into the fourth set both teams had a lot riding on it, the Griffons wanted to even out the game and the Bronchos wanted to seal the deal. The set was tied 15 times before the end, each team took the lead at multiple points. The score was tied at 26-26, the Bronchos closed the game with the final being 28-26. Tauchen led the team in kills she had 16 by the end, this is also the game where she reached 1,000 digs. Despite this Jessica Sachen led the team in digs for this game with 27. Nessa Johnson also had 43 assists in this game.

“I see with the team bonding that we've been doing lately and getting to know our teammates a lot better and actually understanding and connecting.” Sachen said. “I think it's brought us together a lot better and has it showed on the court we come and play as a team instead of you know, an individual's we're together we have a flow we look. We look good."

Despite the loss this weekend the Griffons will make an appearance in the postseason. For now they have two more games, the next one being on Nov. 12th at Washburn University.