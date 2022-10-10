​​Three games within a week for the Missouri Western Volleyball team on the road as they took a visit to Warrenburg, Missouri ,Topeka, Kansas and ended the weekend at Emporia, Kansas. The Griffons finished the week of games 1-2, dropping the earlier matches.

Missouri Western let the errors take over the game Oct. 4 against Central Missouri. There were 16 errors for the Griffons that helped push the Jennies to a clean sweep. The Griffons finished with 16 kills in set one and hit .279%. They were only able to record three blocks on the day, Central Missouri hit .339% with 49 total kills

In the second set Central Missouri kept capitalizing on the Griffon mistakes.Central Missouri finished 25-18. As the game continued Central Missouri got better and continued Missouri Western’s downfall. Another five errors kept the Griffons from staying in this match. The Jennies added seven more in set clinching the game 25-15.

Nessa Johnson led the team with 27 assists and 13 digs in this game. Johnson was also responsible for both of the Missouri Western aces.

Danielle Moje led the Griffons with kills and blocks, recording eight kills and two blocks. Yanni Washington and Lily Kurz both brought in seven kills next to Moje.

On Oct. 7 Missouri Western took on Washburn at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas. Washburn was able to take this match in four sets. Missouri Western came out playing how they wanted with 17 kills in the first set and only 5 errors. The Griffons went on to take the first set 25-18 after a couple of runs.

Moje and Johnson led Missouri Western on the day but their performance wasn't enough. Missouri Western would drop the second set by three points, 25-22. Moje finished the day with 13 kills and four blocks. Johnson added another 20 digs to her season resume along with 35 assists. Johnson had four assists each to Moje for kills in both the first and second set.

Set three Washburn punished Missouri Western 25-11. Set three and four both had seven kills for the Griffons with 12 errors combined in the two sets. In the fourth set, Missouri Western couldn't hold on and fell 25-15.

Saturday Oct. 8 Missouri Western was back across Kansas to Emporia State. The Griffons came out cold with a set full of errors. The 10 errors in the first caused the Griffons to lose the first set 25-20.

Missouri Western sprouted a seven point run in the second set and played to their potential. The Griffons turned it around taking the second set 25-10. Leaving the floor clean with two errors and 15 kills Missouri Western was hot. A couple of kills by Missouri Westerns’ Katherine White helped start the run.

The Griffons continued their hot play in the third set going on a 13 point run to end the set. Emporia errors continued to be a problem as the Griffons got theirs to fade away. Missouri Western shut down Emporia in the thirst set 25-11.

The fourth set Emporia showed a little bit of fight but it was not enough to keep the match going. Missouri Western took set four 25-18, winning the match 3-1. Missouri Western is 7- 18 against Emporia State on the road and added another to the win column.

Next, Missouri Western will host Pittsburg State Oct. 16 in the Looney Complex at 6pm. Missouri Western is 22-5 against Write out Pittsburg State at home and 7-3 in the last 10 matchups. Pittsburg State swept Missouri Western earlier this season.