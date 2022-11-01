Missouri Western volleyball team traveled last weekend, Saturday to University of Central Oklahoma and Newman University for a 1-1 week. Missouri Western lost the first match against the No. 16 Bronchos 0-3. The Griffons were able to pull out Saturday against Newman University, winning it 3-1.

Friday Oct. 28th Missouri Western tipped off against University of Central Oklahoma at the Hamilton Field House in Edmond. The Griffons were toe to toe with their competition through the first set then the Bronchos gained momentum. Missouri Western was not too far behind Central Oklahoma with 13 kills. But Central Oklahoma led with 19 kills and were too much to handle.

Danielle Moje led the Griffons with eight kills on the day. The Junior Griffon Katherine White recorded herself five kills on the day. Sophomore Hailey Crane also tallied five of her own.

Zari Montgomery started off with three aces for the Griffons, Crane was able to add another one.

Missouri Western led the game in blocks with six. Sophomore Lily Kurz led the Griffons with four blocks while Moje stopped two from crossing the net as well. Nessa Johnson also finished the game with two blocks.

Johnson’s 24 assists weren’t enough to help the griffons over the Bronchos, Montgomery added one and so did Jessica Sachen. Missouri Western’s 15 errors may have been the turning point in this game.

Crane, Sachen and Lia Graham racked up all the digs for Missouri Western. Crane led the trio with 16 digs to add to her season total of 271. Sachen had 12 Diggs and Graham totaled six.

Game two of the Griffons field weekend looked better than game one. Missouri Western dominated the stat sheet in all categories. The Griffons were able to take this game four sets, dropping set two 23-25.

Nessa Johnson led the Western with 16 digs. Lia Graham also contributed to the 81 dig total with 16. Jessica Sachin was not too far behind with 15 digs.

Danielle Moje was on top for the griffins with 15 kills. Katherine White in a close second with 14 kills. HaIley Crane was able to add eight to the Griffons 81 digs.

The team finished the night with seven aces, four of those coming from Graham. Johnson and Crane also had an ace.

Moje had four blocks leading the team. Kurz also had four and White noted down two more blocks for the Griffons.

Johnson put up another good performance with 38 assists to lead all competitors. Graham was able to help Johnson with four, Crane added two as well.

Dropping one game and winning one game puts the Griffons at 9-17 on the season. Missouri Western will head back to St. Joseph to take on Emporia State on Friday, Nov 4th at 6pm. The two split the season series last year with the Griffons winning at home and the Hornets winning on their court.

Playoff hopes remain positive for this team. Right now they are equal footing with Fort Hays State University to get into the MIAA Conference Tournament. Missouri Western needs to do better than their foes from the sunflower state. If they both win out, Missouri Western has the better conference record and will play at the Civic Arena next week.