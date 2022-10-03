It was a busy week for Missouri Western volleyball, as the team finished the stretch of games 1-2. The Griffons battled it out as they faced three conference opponents, Missouri Southern, Newman University, and current MIAA conference leaders Central Oklahoma.

After a COVID outbreak struck the team, Missouri Southern were forced to postpone their original September 16th matchup against the Griffons and reschedule it to Tuesday, the 27th. The Griffons traveled to Joplin with a record of 4-9 and battled through five sets.

Things started out sloppy in the first two matches. The Griffons lost 25-21 and 25-18, however the team was relentless. The Griffons crept back into the match, winning the next two sets 25-14 and 25-20. Unfortunately, crucial service issues in the third set allowed Southern to sneak past the Griffons and take the victory, 3-2. The victory is just the second win Southern has had over the Griffons in 12 years.

Even with the difficult loss, five different Griffons achieved ten kills or higher, including juniors Danielle Moje and Kathrine White, sophomore Lily Kurtz, and freshman Yanni Washington. Moje led the team with 14 kills. Freshman Lia Graham recorded a career high 27 digs, an impressive start in just her first season.

Next, the Griffons headed back to St. Joseph on Friday, September 30th to face the Newman Jets, this time there was more to celebrate. The Griffons achieved their third 3-0 sweep of the season against the Jets, with White setting a new career high of 17 kills on the night. Moje and Washinton also earned double-digit kills.

The Griffons started out hot by leading the Jets 9-3 early in the first set. The Jets tried to rally back with a 4-0 run, but the Griffons offensive attack became too much for them to handle, and the Griffons stole the first set, 25-18.

In the second, the Griffons fell behind 6-1 before making a 5-0 run to tie things up. Thanks to big kills by Washington and Moje, the Griffons regained their footing and won by a thin margin, 25-23. Set three was a similar story with the Jets taking the lead early 4-0. However, the Griffons were not done. Thanks again to big plays up front, a big service ace by Kurtz swung things back into the Griffons favor. They ended up winning the set again by a close margin, 25-22.

The Griffons had to halt their celebrations with a quick turnaround on Saturday afternoon when they faced Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos entered the match atop the conference, with a record of 16-2.

Although seemingly outmatched, the Griffons managed to hang on in all three sets. In set two, the Griffons took a commanding lead early on with great heads up plays by Moje and sophomore Nessa Johnson. However, the team couldn’t keep up with the Bronchos and lost 25-21. In the last set, took charge after an early 5-4 lead and closed out the match, 25-15.

The Griffon volleyball team now sit at 5-11 and will try to pivot in the right direction this coming week against Central Missouri on Tuesday, October 6th at 6 p.m. The Griffons lost 3-0 to the UCM on September 10th earlier this season.