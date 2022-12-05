While we make our way home for the holidays, let’s take a peek at how they ended last spring and what’s to come.

Missouri Western Track and Field

Starting with the indoor season which saw some legends leave it all on the playing field, at least as a Griffon.

Longtime shot-putter Jordan Garr took fourth at the indoor national championships. This also helped him seal his first All-American accomplishment. Garr since then has transferred to Missouri Southern for his last year of eligibility.

Then senior Hannah Williams took 7th at the indoor championships in the 400 with a time of 46.28. She also earned an All-American honor.

Shooting star Madison Nash took 3rd in the 3K with 10:04.60 and 3rd in the 5K with 17:24.61 at the indoor MIAA Championships.

Moving to the outdoor portion of Track and Field competitions.

Nash broke a NCAA Outdoor Championship from 1995 with her conference winning time in the 10K run. Abdul-Hameed, Kollore and Simmons joined forces with Hannah Williams on the track to qualify for the 4x100 in their impressive feats over the season.

Nash ended day one for the Griffons, finishing 12th in her event at the championships. This run on the big stage was her third 10 K in three weeks.

Not to forget when starting this new season are her performances in the Cross Country season. Making it all the way to the Central Regional round in Joplin over thanksgiving.

Going into the indoor season the men’s and women’s teams are ranked ninth on their pre-season MIAA coaches poll lists.

The deep ranking for both squads may be due to athletes like Williams and Garr going their own way. Whether or not Nash and others can pick up the pace is something we will all have to wait and see.

Missouri Western Tennis

The change in command did not phase this team a bit when Missouri Western tennis had arguably their best season to date. During last year's offseason this program saw the departure of head coach Olaya Garrido-Rivas. In came Alejandro De La Torre, formerly of DII St. Mary’s University of Texas.

De La Torre, born in Madrid Spain played collegiate tennis and eventually earned a graduate assistant spot at formerly mentioned St. Mary’s. He quickly moved up to full time assistant coach before coming to Missouri Western.

Through the leadership duo of De La Torre and graduate assistant Marta Magalhaes, Griffon Tennis not only reached the NCAA Tournament for their first time since 1998, also their first win in a NCAA tournament game. This came after a high flying 15-4 regular season that saw some firsts in its own right.

Missouri Western directed their sights to the conference tournament. The Griffons went to Edmond Oklahoma, the home of the University of Central Oklahoma. On the first day they took down the Newman Jets 4-0. They continued to break dreams a bit longer as they sent the Washburn Ichabods home the next day with a score of 4-3. Sadly they were defeated by the hometown powerhouse Bronchos who ended their own season ranked no. 4 in the nation.

Hard work pays off though, the Griffons season punched their ticket to a tournament they haven’t seen in some time. These women were their first Missouri Western squad to grace the national spotlight since a team went in 1998, a date that comes before most of this team was born.

The host of this first leg was rebudding MIAA rivals University of Central Oklahoma. De La Torre and his Griffons made their way back to Edmond where they took on Harding University. The Bison won the match up in the regular season when they came to St Joseph in a controversial match. Missouri Western got their revenge, winning their match 4-0.

Unfortunately the Bronchos would buck these Griffons from yet another tournament. Besides not making it to the preferred destination this season was one to remember.

These Griffons pulled off two six game winning streaks in the regular season. They also never lost three games in a row all season. Another key was pulling off a win against school rival Northwest Missouri State University for the first time since 1985. They ended the season ranked no. 51 nationally, a first in a long while for this storied program.

With the new season they’ll see the return of some of their strong points in players such as Isabella MacGibbon, Anya Chavez and Ariella Curci.

Chavez is ranked no 13 in the central region for singles, only below fellow MIAA opponent Nebraska-Kearney's Melisa Becerra.

Taking the no 3 spot in central regional singles rankings is MacGibbon. Coming off of a strong 2022 and a bright spot for this team and De La Torre in coaching this younger squad.

De La Torre and graduate assistant Marta Magalhaes will help this squad as much as they can with the absence of graduated players Ioanna Lathouri and Esther Guemes.

The team had a sweeping effort in defeating Truman State in Oct with a match score of 6-0. Griffons Chavez and Curci took down Seggerman and Fangman 6-0. Newby Griffon Lucia Casa Blas and MacGibbon ended the doubles segment with a 6-0 defeat against Worster and Brown.

Chavez and Casas Blas swept their opponents in singles, the other matches were also clinched by Missouri Western but didn’t get close enough to sweat.

Missouri Western Lacrosse

New programs take time to grow no matter what the situation. Shoring up this unpredictable second season in their program's history, Griffon Lacrosse seems to have something to look forward to in ‘23.

Jessica Berg came to Missouri Western during the teams first true off season. Originally hired to be assistant to founding coach Rachel Benzing, she was elevated to interim head coach after Benzing’s departure in December of ‘21. After a productive 8-9 overall record her interim tag was removed over the summer.

Her first year came with challenges, but she is thankful nonetheless.

“This was my ultimate career goal. It came a lot earlier than I anticipated. But I stepped up to the challenge” said Berg.

In her first year at the helm the program’s record was 8-9 overall and 2-5 in GLVC. The overall for 2022 being better than 2021's 5-8.

The 2022 season saw the rise of a possible Missouri Western Athletics Hall of Famer. Sam Pruitt led her team as a freshman in goals with 29, tied founding member Madison Brady with 35 points, held an impressive .446 shot percentage and 48 shots on goal. Pruitt would find the back of the net more than often.

Another rising star of this team would arguably be Minnesota native Mikaela Ness. Ness brought the program it’s first even Great Lakes Valley Conference offensive player of the week. This came from her five goal game to help her team edge out Davis and Elkins. Something else that makes this moment fun for Ness and her teammates is her big game happened on her birthday. She ended her first collegiate year with 16 goals and three assists.

One major team award from last season was an NCAA Division II Statistical Champion Title. They had a league leading 13.94 averaged turnovers on this season, highest among their peers.

They will also be getting Karlin York back on the field in 2023. One of the members of the founding team returns for the black and gold after a brief hiatus due to health issues.

Originally a transfer from Oklahoma Baptist, York came to our city looking for a new opportunity. In her redshirt freshman year she finished third on the team with five assists and fourth with 25 points. She also finished fourth on the team with 25 ground balls, was second with 14 caused turnovers and second with 42 draw controls.

York and a handful of freshmen will be joined by some interesting transfers that include Tavia Yocom from Utah State, Tonesty Burt from Tiffin University, Jordan Coulon from Division I University of Connecticut and Maddison House from the University of St. Mary’s.

One transfer that is sure to make an immediate impact is Yocom. According to wcla.com, her stats with Utah State accumulated to 24 goals and 31 ground balls. Making her a welcomed addition to this squad that saw a lot of growth in their second season.

One new addition for the upcoming season is Assistant Coach Ariannah Ritter. Ritter comes to Missouri Western’s young program with an accomplished veteran outlook.

Pioneering something as new as this program comes with experience from Ritter’s Alma mater, Division III Carroll University. While there she played four years, started and played 67 games, and performed a feat not seen in the women’s or men’s programs when she accomplished 100 career goals and points. Also earning an achievement of being her team's offensive player of the year in 2017.

Armed with a Sport Management degree from Carroll, Ritter’s journey took her to Ohio to work on her coaching bonafides. There she served as assistant turned interim head coach of the men’s lacrosse team for DIII Hiram College in 2019-20. The team was on a 4-1 start before the unfortunate nationwide covid 19 shutdown.

Opportunity comes from all things, as after this she made her way to Division II Lincoln Memorial College as a graduate assistant in their women’s program. There she helped coach three conference players, while ending their 2022 season 12-7.

After a productive fall season, she’s ready to get to work.

“Offensively I am excited. We just had a play day yesterday and I saw a lot of great things” said Ritter. “I am just super excited to add my offensive expertise with spice into the offense between us [Coach Berg] . It will be an awesome powerhouse of a team.”

Their non-conference opponents have not been set. But with powerhouse Lindenwood out of the way since moving to Division I, the future seems hopeful and bright.

Missouri Western Softball

Despite being a game short of the big one in the MIAA tournament, this team had quite the year. Joe Yegge made a fantastic impact in his first season at the helm taking over for longtime head coach Jen Bagley-Trotter.

Some would agree that the season started out rocky. Their first win did not come until the fourth game of the season in their participation in the Minnesota State DII Softball Classic. They were bested in an extra inning game against Minnesota Duluth and their matchup against Maryville being canceled thanks to the ever famous Minnesota cold.

They would end up riding the emotional roller coaster of falling and overcoming teams. This went on until they came home and found their groove in the Fairfield Inn and Suites Classic where they won every game.

One of the more impressive wins of the year came from their one game trip to University of Illinois-Springfield. They excelled as a group in their trip to the land of Lincoln. Missouri Western were down 4-0 until the fifth inning, then the bats started scorching. Freshman Mackenzie Devine had her kindling to this fire of an inning that consisted of a collegiate first, a three run bomb over the fence. All of Missouri Western’s 10 runs in this game came from the fifth inning with Illinois-Springfield only getting one more before the day was over.

Missouri Western Softball ended their regular season with an eight game win streak. Consisting of wins against conference foes such as Pittsburg State, Missouri Southern, Lincoln University and Central Missouri. All together the record was 30-22 with a 17-9 conference record.

For the upcoming year, they look to build on their success.

One bright spot is the return of infielder Sydni Hawkins. Hawkins has had a massive impact on this team throughout her Griffon career with multiple player accolades and leading statistics such as batting with a .360 average in 2022.

Pitching is a big department that this team has needed more help in after running the two person rotation bare. Along with veteran pitchers Natalie Kissinger and Sydney Rader, a slew of new arms look to power the mound.

Two of the new additions are freshmen Harley Pruetting and Kaylea Fessler. Adding to the college experience column is grad transfer Sam Pederson who comes from Minnesota-Duluth.

She comes off of a 14-6 win record and 3.20 ERA for her 2022 campaign on the Bulldogs. Pederson knows the woes of sharing games with only one other starting pitcher. Her presence is a welcomed one to help give Rader and Kissinger some rest over the long season.

Yegge has also tapped into the JUCO pool, two notable players joining his squad are Catcher Kennedy Preston and Utility Player Jada Collins.

Joining the coaches circle with Yegge and pitching coach Lexi Kinnaird is Graduate Assistant Dillon McKinzie. He joins the squad off of a collegiate baseball career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and a student assistant position at the University of Oklahoma.

Start of the season notable is Joe Yegge’s two game suspension in MIAA play. He will not be out until the team plays MIAA opponents. He received this after an ejection in the MIAA Softball Tournament last season.

“Coach Yegge’s conduct surrounding an ejection during the MIAA Softball Tournament did not satisfy the MIAA’s expectation of sportsmanship and game behavior at our conference championships”, stated Commissioner Mike Racy via the MIAA website.

Yegge's passion for his team knows no bounds though. Last season before his first match up with school rival Northwest Missouri State University, he did not mince any words.

“I don’t know anything about the rivalry. I don't care,” said Yegge. “I have zero feelings about them whatsoever. Northeast, southeast, I don't worry about who it is except for what we're going to do that day,” he continued, confident and supportive of his team.

The past is the past and he's determined to make his own future.

Missouri Western Baseball

Head coach Buzz Verduzco saw his 22nd season as skipper for the team. Serving an impressive tenure with the team, being only its second head coach in the program's 52 year history.

When young guy’s show you something rare, it’s a beautiful thing. Jared Munk made magic at the plate in the Griffons game against the Tigers in Hays America. Munk accomplished a cycle in this away game that helped his team beat Fort Hays 13-1. Baseball cycles consist of one batter hitting a single, double, triple and a home run in one game.

Some players struggle to connect their ball to the bat as it is, Munk did it four times. This rare feat helped Munk win the Clutch Performance Award at the 2022 Golden Griffon Awards. Munk made his mark in more ways than one this season, getting his first MIAA All Team mention as a utility player. He tallied a team-high .329 batting average for their 2022 season.

Baseball looks forward to the 2023 season so they can get back on track. At the end their record is 13-31 overall and 7-13 in the MIAA.

Over the summer Missouri Western Baseball announced the hiring of Damian Stambersky as assistant coach. Stambersky who has oversaw three major league careers in the making comes to St. Joseph in the midst of a 20 plus career in coaching baseball.

Head Coach Buzz Verduzco is thrilled to add experience to the dugout.

"Damian is very well respected within the baseball community and in our region, and I am so thankful to have him on our staff." said Verduzco. "His connection with area coaches from a recruiting standpoint is something our program will definitely benefit from. He has a long history of developing top-level pitchers, and our pitching staff is very excited to start working with him."

During his early playing days he spent time at The Kansas City Kansas Community College and The University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He received a conference honor at both colleges where he spent time as a catcher and designated hitter.

He spent time at the University of Central Missouri and oversaw the development of future major leaguers. During the middle of the 2010’s he spent time with pitchers Grant Gavin eventually of the Kansas City Royals and future Houston Astro Lucas Williams. He helped the Mules recruit Baltimore Oriole outfielder Mason Janvrin.

Like others who have joined the athletic department recently, Stambersky is glad to be back in familiar territory.

"I'm thrilled to be with the team, back in the MIAA and back in my Midwest roots," said Stambursky.

Joining Veduzco and Stambersky off the field will be Aaron Eshleman as a graduate assistant. Eshleman spent his playing days at Newman University. During high school in Wichita, KS he was a three year varsity athlete who participated in baseball and swimming. He earned multiple accolades in his baseball career which took him to be a Jet.

Missouri Western Golf

Looking at their first half, the women’s team has adjusted well after losing multiple teammates over the summer break.

One team member who has risen to the occasion is junior Julie Hofmanova. After achieving a conference golfer of the week nod at the beginning of the season, she feels like she has risen to the occasion.

“[Allycia Gan] has always been like the number one. But now like I can like, kind of like gratefully say that I feel like I kind of like stepped up,” said Hofmanova. “I know that all the rest of the girls are like really good players, too. I don't think that I'm better than them. I'm just like mentally strong now.”

The highest placing for the women was at the University of Central Oklahoma Grace Shin invitational. There they placed third out of nine teams with the highest placing Griffon being Julie Hofmanova coming in at third with +4.

The men saw their best finish at the Washburn Invitational. There they placed second out of twelve teams. The best finishing golfer was Jeffrey Johnston with -3 putting him in first place.

With the cold temperatures and tying a bow on fall play comes time these Griffons get to use a new tool.

Over the summer following the departure of former head coach Greg Dillon, it was announced that he would oversee an installation of a state of the art golf simulator.

The golfers will need to blow the dust off some components, but they’ll be ready for when that time comes.

“Well, definitely this offseason, it's gonna be huge, especially during the winter time,” said Johnston. “Since we can't play outside, it's gonna be huge playing inside and keep our game sharp. So I think for that it's gonna be very beneficial to help us come out with a really strong spring.”

Not many new faces will debut into the spring season. For those unfamiliar with how the college golf season works for Missouri Western the season get’s split between the two semesters in a year.

Until then we will see where basketball takes the campus this season. No matter what happens this winter, we will have a thrilling series of spring sports waiting for us when we come back.