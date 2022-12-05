Missouri Western Tennis is a storied program that most seem to not know a lot about. When you drive around the big circle that is the main campus drive you see a tennis court area near the Looney Complex building.

Last year’s 2021-22’s tennis squad found success with a NCAA postseason run that the surrounding area haven’t seen in a long time, if ever.

What an untrained eye would see is a spot that the program could play their game at is not up to standards.

Why doesn’t the Missouri Western Tennis team play their games on campus?

When you ask the public, they believe they know the immediate answer in which the courts are not up to proper standards for NCAA play.

The explanation for this leads to many factors, mostly the number of courts and the previously mentioned conditions. But also stems from the history of tennis at Missouri Western and the relationships made throughout time.

On campus near the Looney Complex there are four courts for recreational use. This is operated by the department of recreation services through Missouri Western State University. This means that if you are a student or a local resident you can use the courts if they are available.

On occasion you will see players from the current team practicing with each other or on their own when the team does not practice.

Comparing this tennis area to the St. Joseph outdoor courts they do use, people will see one major difference. This difference is the number of courts, with the Noyes area having 12 courts to the four on campus.

The typical number of courts needed to play a proper match would be six. Which is not enough to host on Missouri Western’s campus with the provided four courts that are currently as discussed, incredibly unusable for competition play.

When a tennis meet begins, they start out with doubles play. Doubles play is of course two players from one team will play two players from another team. There are not as many courts needed for singles play.

The number of courts on campus would work for doubles play, but would take entirely too long for singles play.

Looking at the numbers to realize why the number of courts are so important for play.

Missouri Western Women’s Tennis has eight players on its current roster as for the 2022-23 school year.

Granted not all eight players may be competing in the meet, but say they do, they would need eight courts to play on at the same time for this to go by without this phase taking long.

Weather conditions are also a reason why the courts on campus are not adequate enough for play.

Wind is a weather condition that can and has come into factor.

The agreed wind condition speed is around the upper teens according to current Missouri Western coach Alejandro De La Torre.

Both coaches look at the conditions up to a few hours before and if something about the conditions worries one another, they talk about them and usually move the match inside.

Which comes to another reason why the campus courts do not work for the team.

Campus sits in a niche little valley in the plains of Missouri. Right in between the edge of the city and not far at all from farmlands. Connecting the two areas of locals from the city and towns on the outskirts.

Accommodations for the courts have been attempted in the past to make them more frequently usable. One way that is done is with wind screens. Wind screens were once installed but couldn’t handle the wind gusts of campus and had to come down.

With the high winds on campus, the team is more than satisfied with their current situation at the Noyes courts.

These courts are located at 300 South Noyes Boulevard in St Joseph, about three miles from campus. Driving a vehicle from campus to Noyes takes about ten minutes at the most.

According to St Joseph Parks and Recreation staff member David Cavin, these courts were redone in 2019.

City funding was used to accomplish the remodel for these courts that are used by Missouri Western, nearby Central High School and other local high schools.

The price tag gets high on an operation to remodel tennis courts. Especially when helping redo 12 of them. The price tag is higher or universally unknown unless a department seeks it, especially with the rise of the cost for materials after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the game of tennis’ chances in making an impact on campus, that time will have to wait. For the impact on the surrounding community of this team taking their talents to Noyes Courts is something that is looked highly upon.

Missouri Western Tennis and its competitors playing in the heart of midtown means a lot to the community and the parks department.

“We enjoy having them over there. It's been good just to get somebody else using the facility on a regular basis,” said Cavin. “I think it's worked out good for them too, just because of the frustration they've had with the condition of the courts out there.”

Of course, the price tag included with making the courts on campus better is what may be a part in spoiling hosting the great game. Over time in some rumored efforts to bring tennis matches to campus there were developments that kept administrators from repairing the courts.

One being unseen to the naked eye, water.

According to Missouri Western Athletics Facilities Manager Michael Hollaran, there is a spring that runs under the court. This spring is a part of the underground foundation and causes that ground to shift.

The shifting of the ground has caused a lot of the structural issues that make these courts undesirable.

Structural issues have long been an issue and were pointed out by an anonymous former tennis player, who we will call Annie. Annie willingly shared details but due to the lack of campus provided facilities did not want to offend administrators. That issue being that the courts are structurally well.

Cracks, dead spots and other foundation scares have been reported by numerous people interviewed for this article.

What are dead spots you may ask? Dead spots in the ground cause a tennis ball's trajectory to take an unnatural movement. This causes an extreme disadvantage to anyone playing on this court.

But where do the Griffons play their indoor matches?

This takes us to what for years was called the St Joseph Tennis and Swim Club, now bought and run by a gym club chain known as Genesis.

Genesis is around four miles away from campus and an 11-minute car ride if traffic is not too bad.

When speaking to a former Griffon Tennis player, she shared that the car ride can be inconvenient. These tennis programs along with others usually see a high rate of international students. These students do not usually have their own mode of transportation and have to rely on other students or faculty to make it to Noyes or Genesis.

Although the car ride does eat up time that could be playing or practicing, there are benefits that stem from this that do help the team.

One aspect of course is bonding time.

“While it was an inconvenience, sure, but it also kind of promoted team bonding. So there was a plus there. But yeah, it took a solid 20 minutes to get from campus to Genesis,” said Annie. “Which added at least 40 minutes total to the time that you were committing to the team, and 40 of those minutes that weren't usable for like practice, or, or anything that's really directly useful. Other than, like team bonding, and time spent together.”

But when you have a partnership with a complex like Genesis, it can greatly benefit your players and team.

This health club has five indoor courts, a full locker room and pro shop according to Missouri Western University’s Athletics website.

In the middle of the fourth and fifth court is a lounge area with large glass windows that spectators can sit on chairs and couches to enjoy the matches.

Not only is Genesis used for indoor games but often will be a place where the team can practice and train during the winter months when their game is not in season.

Esely has a lot to say when it comes to their facility and what they have done for the team.

“As far as I know, there has always been a working relationship with them, the tennis and swim club and then when that became Genesis,” said Esely. “Certainly that relationship rolled into Genesis when they bought the facility.”

As of now in 2022, there are no current plans in making a place for the team to play on campus.

However, there have been talks and rumors of a tennis addition that could have been. Opening up for competition in 2011 is the now home of Missouri Western Baseball and Softball, affectionately known to the area as the Spring Sports Complex.

The Spring Sports Complex is a plot of land located on campus next to Faron street on James McCarthy drive.

According to Halloran and former Missouri Western Athletics Senior Associate Athletics Director, now St Joseph Sports Commission, President Brett Esely, tennis was talked about being a part of that area also.

What was described as a big storage and concession facility was to sit in the middle of that parking lot for when events were happening. The baseball and softball fields were going to be where they currently reside with the tennis courts being up on the small hill near there, next to Faraon.

Softball for years was played on a field that was once located where the parking lot for the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex now sits.

Baseball used to be played at historic Phil Welch stadium where the local college summer wood bat team, The Mustangs, have called home.

Tennis, which has been around since the mid 1980’s, was rumored to find a new home at the complex, but the plan was scrapped due to unknown reasons.

Since last football season, Missouri Western Athletics has seen a tide of people find new opportunities. Starting with the departure of the voice of the Griffons, Dave Riggert, during the football season of 2021. Since then, we have seen the athletic director, multiple coaches and multiple administrators leave.

What was the reason for this plan to get scrapped was never stated specifically, but with all the departures, the answer may lead to locals and Griffon fans alike to wonder what could have been.

At one time the team was able to and would occasionally play games at the now non-competition ready site next to Looney. Eventually the relationships were made with the city and the tennis club and the university never looked back.

For now, with research there won’t be rumored reasons why the game isn’t played on campus on a professional collegiate level. But will be researched and documented and hopefully one day itself become history.