The Missouri Western women’s basketball team are on the stretch run on what has been a very successful 2021-22 season. On Wednesday, they went toe-to-toe with one of the nation's top teams, the Tigers from Fort Hays. It was a battle of ranked opponents in Hays, Kan.
The game was a complete dogfight throughout a good majority. The first quarter ended with the score being tied, 13-13. At halftime, Missouri Western led Fort Hays on the road with a score of 29-28. The battle continued in the third quarter, but it ended up being Missouri Western’s best quarter of the game. They outscored Fort Hays 21-16 in the third frame and shot 67% from the field. They also went on a vital 11-2 run in the third.
The Griffons entered the crucial fourth quarter leading the game by six. Missouri Western went scoreless for almost four minutes before scoring their first bucket of the quarter. In this time, Fort Hays went on an 8-0 run to bring them right back into the game, leading by four with three minutes to play. The score would stay the same until the final minute, Corbyn Cunningham connected on a layup to bring the score to two. Then, Jordan Cunningham connected on two clutch free throws to tie the game. The score would remain the same and the game was bound for overtime.
In overtime, the Griffons started with a Brionna Budgetts three-pointer. After that, it was all Fort Hays. The Tigers completely pulled away and outscored the Griffons 14-2 after Budgetts's three-pointer. Fort Hays took the final 78-69 and improved to 24-3 on their senior night.
Connie Clarke played a game high of 43 minutes and notched a team high of 19 points as her impressive season continues to roll on.
“She works so hard everyday in practice. She pushes her teammates,” Jordan Cunningham said. “She doesn’t let you box her out. I absolutely love playing with her. She makes everyone else better around her.”
Clarke’s productivity has been a massive piece to Griffons resurgence in 2022. They will look to finish the season strong and enter the post-season on a high note.
