Missouri Western Women’s Basketball couldn’t quite keep up with Creighton, losing their only exhibition game 91-34.

Both of these squads made their division's elite eight round in the postseason last year. Creighton was the 10 seed in their NCAA Tournament run, getting knocked out by one seed and eventual DI National Champions South Carolina.

All signs pointed to a tough bout from the details of the teams alone.

Despite the loss, some Griffons did have a decent night back.

The top scorer for Missouri Western was Briona Budgets, leading her team with 14 points. She was the only player on her squad to sink a three point shot out of the teams 23 attempted shots from beyond the arc.

The best showing from the group of new players acquired over the offseason was freshman Kassandra Caron. Caron had four points in this game, going 2-5 from the field goal area.

Missouri Western had not played a game since March 21 against Grand Valley State University when they were knocked out of the DII NCAA Postseason in the Elite Eight.

Since the magical run to Birmingham this team has lost some key pieces that made that run special. Some of those pieces include Corbyn Cunningham, Mychaell Gray and Jaelyn Haggard. Cunningham and Gray graduated this past year and Haggard took a spot on the bench as a graduate assistant for the upcoming season.

In addition to some key pieces lost, freshman guard Josie Weishaar to the transfer portal. Weishaar is due to suit up for her new school Benedictine College in nearby Atchison, Kansas.

Weishaar put on a performance in big situations, including a 15 point performance in the teams defeat over Nebraska-Kearney in the second leg of the NCAA Tournament. Just two points shy of her teammate Budgets who captured Central Regional Tournament MVP.

Although the losses, take into consideration the additions of DI transfer Johnni Gonzalez and the freshmen trio of Meredith Rieker, Kassandra Caron and Cleao Murray.

The exchanging of cogs in this machine will take time to calibrate. With about a week and half until the start of the regular season, they will have time to learn their faults from this game.

That first game will take place on Nov 5 when they take on the University of Minnesota Duluth in Kansas City for the D2CCA Women’s Basketball Tip Off.

This won’t be the Griffons and Bulldogs first game against each other. The Griffons won the first one back in 2019 in Minnesota with a score of 77-61.

Minnesota-Duluth did find their own way into the NCAA postseason last year, but they were knocked out almost immediately by Nebraska-Kearney.

The first home game for women’s basketball will be Nov 16 against Truman State University. Tip off is expected for 6 pm.