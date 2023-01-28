Missouri Western got off to a slow start and were never able to get anything going, losing to Nebraska Kearney 91-55 to end their 11-game winning streak.
Nebraska Kearney was red hot the entire game, shooting 61.4% from the field and making 15 threes. On the other hand, Missouri Western struggled and couldn't find their rhythm, shooting 43.4% from the field and 3/17 from three.
Right from the start, Nebraska Kearney controlled this game with great defense and were able to jump out to a 28-8 lead after the first quarter. Missouri Western wasn’t backing down as they battled hard in the second quarter. They were finally able to get some shots to go down as they shot 8-13 from the field and put up 19 points in the quarter, while also being able to slow down Nebraska Kearney forcing them to shoot 5-12 from the field.
They also applied some defensive pressure forcing Nebraska Kearney into 7 turnovers for the quarter. They went into halftime down 42-27, but had some momentum starting to go their way.
Nebraska Kearney came out in the third quarter and started playing like they did early in the game by knocking down threes and playing great defense. They were able to go on a 14-3 run to end the third quarter and extended their lead to 29 going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were coming into the game on a roll. Missouri Western was coming in on an eleven game win streak while Nebraska Kearney was on a six game win streak. Missouri Western beat Nebraska Kearney on December 8th, 68-65, but wasn’t able to get the win this time around.
With Brionna Budgetts only playing 10 minutes, Connie Clark led the team in scoring with 13 points, while Trinity Knapp and Johnni Gonzalez each had 11.
This was a tough loss for Missouri Western (18-5, 12-3 MIAA) as their 11-game win streak comes to an end and now fall to third in the conference. This game will put Nebraska Kearney (20-3, 13-2 MIAA) ahead of them in the standings at number two, while Central Missouri is still number one.
Missouri Western’s next game will be at home against Washburn(9-10, 5-8 MIAA) on February 1st. They played each other back on December 17th where Missouri Western came out with the victory 57-44.
