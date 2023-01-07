The Griffons just keep on racking up big win after big win. Missouri Western defeated their arch rivals Northwest Missouri 55-37 with contributions coming from the entire team.
Battling the Bearcats is no easy task, especially in their own gymnasium. The Griffons came out slow and only managed to score seven points in the first, a season low but in the second quarter it was all Missouri Western.
Jordan Cunningham off the bench, would score five quick points that gave the spark that Missouri Western was looking for and they would awaken on both sides of the basketball. The Griffons would go on to outscore the Bearcats 18-3, only allowing a single made field goal, to go into the half with a 25-13 lead.
Coming out of halftime, Missouri Western would run away with the game in dominant fashion. Once again the deadly duo of Brionna Budgets and Connie Clarke would show up and show out as they would take turns dissecting the Bearcats defense with their inside and outside play. They would finish with a combined 25 points, with Budgets leading all scorers with 15.
Down low Cunningham, Trinity Knapp, and freshman Kassandra Caron would make the Bearcats pay when they went small ball. All three players combined for 26 points, with Caron dropping a career high 10 points.
With this win, the Griffons now have won six straight and move to 13-4 of the year. Next up, they’ll be traveling to Wichita, KS, on Jan 12. to take on the Newman Jets, a team that they’ve never lost to in the seven meetings that they’ve had.
