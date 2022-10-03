Earlier last week, the Missouri Western Women's Golf team finished fifth in the Lady Tiger Classic at Smoky Hill Country Club in Fort Hays, Kansas. The Griffons had two players able to finish top 15 in their solid play on this par 72 course.

Same score as day one the Griffons shot the same score two days in a row, Missouri Western’s Julie Hoffmanova kept her team relevant within the first day.The par 72 course would not see anybody from the field score under. Hofmanova tied for seventh in the first day of competition, she shot a 76. Hofmanova was the course leader in birdies with a 6, and would go on to finish the tournament +9.

Freshman Ines Vandaele had a decent day as she put herself in position to be tied for 16th in round one of the Lady Tiger Classic. Vandaele bounced back on day two, jumping four spots to be tied at 12th. Her day one score of 79 dropped to 77 day two, finishing +12 above par.

Missouri Western came out stagnant on day two as it seemed like they hit a wall. Missouri western states improvement from day one to day two was not enough for them to change their round score. Finishing both rounds with the same score of 322, Missouri Western was cut off of a third place tie to 11 missed strokes.

Alyssa McMillan, only a couple shots behind her teammate Vandaele, finished for 25th place. On Monday McMillan finished the day with a score of 82. The freshman followed up on Tuesday improving just by 1, landing at 81 and finishing her off with a score of 163.

Florence Phan the sophomore for Missouri Western finished tied for 43rd place. She was able to shoot 86 on the first day of competition and an 83 on day two. Putting her at a total of 169 for the tournament placing Phan tied for 43rd.

The senior, Madi Vine, finished with 171 strokes on this course. Vine had a tough couple of says on the course, her Monday play had her +14. She dropped that day two 11 shots over par.

Maria Casadiego shot an 81 on day one not putting her too far behind. Casadiego couldn't find the hole day two for shooting a 91 dropping her to 60th place. The sophomore finished +34 shots over par.

Missouri Western will have plenty of time to get back and make adjustments. The Griffons golf team will play in the Grace Shin Invitational in Edmond, Oklahoma from October 3-4.