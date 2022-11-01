Ryan Neise

Women’s Golf Recap

The Missouri Western’s women’s golf team has wrapped up their 2022 fall season this past week in Claremore, Oklahoma. Their fall schedule consisted of five different events spread throughout the semester.

In the fall’s last event, the team finished in 11th place out of 18 teams. The Griffons were led by Julia Hofmanova, who shot a +13 and tied for 20th place. Ines Vandaele was next to finish for Missouri Western. She shot a +15, which tied her for 29th place.

Alyssa McMillan, Florence Phan, Madi Vine, and Mariana Casadiego followed in order. The tough par 72 course played a factor on all the golfers. Ultimately, Henderson State took the team win with a solid +5 finish.

The teams highest finish of the semester was at the Grace Shin Invitational in Edmond, Oklahoma in early October. The Griffons also had an impressive fourth place finish out of 17 teams at the Midwest Fall Classic in Maryville, Missouri.

The team also had a pair of fifth place finishes at the Northeastern State Classic and the Lady Tiger Classic to begin their fall schedule in September. Outside of an 11th place finish at the Tulsa Cup, that was in the Griffons this fall.

“I think the ladies show signs of being very good. Julie Hofmanova played well with a win, along with 3 top five finishes.” Head coach Matt Thrasher said.

“We are all excited for the spring season. We will work hard this winter on all parts of the game, but especially our short game.”

As Thrasher said, Julie Hofmanova had a tremendous fall schedule. She was the lone Griffon to notch a win. Hofmanova remained very consistent in her performances. At her victory in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, she shot a 144, which was good enough for a +3 and a first place finish.

Sophomore Florence Phan showed several quality signs during her fall semester. She notched a top 10 finish and a top 15 finish. Newcomer Ines Vandaele also proved herself during her first semester at Missouri Western. She notched a top 10 finish at the Northeastern State Invitational and a top 12 finish at the Lady Tiger Classic.

Even with all the bright spots that the Griffons showed during their fall schedule, there is still room for improvement. The Griffons also plan on bringing in reinforcements before they get going in the spring.

“We are wasting quite a few shots around and on the green.” Coach Trasher said.

“We’d like to add a couple players for the spring season. We need to get deeper and more competitive.”

The Missouri Western women’s golf team will now begin their off-season training before they start up during their spring season. They will look to improve on a very solid 2021-2022 campaign in which they notched three separate top three finishes.