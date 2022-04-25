This past Thursday, the Missouri Western School of Fine Arts hosted a spring concert for the Symphonic Winds Ensemble. The concert took place on April 21st in Potter Hall Theater at 7:30pm. The concert was under the direction/conduction of Dr. Lee Harrelson.
The band played seven songs: "Winter Dances" by Brian Balmages, "Epitaph (for Hillsborough)" by Peter Meechan, "Liturgical Dances" by David R. Holsinger, "Foundry" by John Mackey, "Havana Nights" by Randall Standridge, "Selections from ‘West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein, arranged by Michael Sweeney, and "Wedding Danced" by Jacques Press, arranged by Herbert Johnson and Frederick Fenell.
The band has worked really hard this past semester preparing these pieces. Lead trombone Taylor Edwards agrees.
“It is always super exciting to showcase our hard work from the semester.” Edwards said. “It is also extremely rewarding to hear our musical development from the first rehearsal to our final concert.”
With seven songs, this is one of the longer concerts that Missouri Western Symphonic Winds has hosted, but it will be well worth your time. Tucker Holden, a percussionist in the ensemble, was partial to playing "Havana Nights."
“Usually, the miscellaneous parts get pretty boring, but the cymbal part that I have brings the song alive.” Holden went on to say, “I feel more important, and mambo songs like that are so fun.”
Along with liking "Havana Nights," Paula Villavicencio seemed to like the other six songs as well.
“I really just loved everything about our concert Thursday.” Villavicencio went on to say, “with 'Liturgical Dances' being our most complicated, it sounded excellent…I enjoyed playing 'Havana Nights' on Marimba. 'Havana' was more of a Samba/Latin, you know? 'Foundry' was just very fun and got me in a very groovy mood! I really vibed with 'Foundry;' the percussion was so heavy and loud with metals. I especially enjoyed ending with 'Wedding Dance.' It was so fun, just banging on the timpani without muting them! It was fun and fast, and I was bobbing my head a lot."
Unfortunately, the Symphonic Winds only got to perform one concert this semester. The winter concert scheduled for March 10 was canceled due to inclement weather. However, the extra month of rehearsal allotted the ensemble more time to prepare and perfect some of the pieces that they were going to play in March for their concert last Thursday.
