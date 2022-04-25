The Kardashians are back, But do we really care?
Around June 21, 2021, the Kardashians said goodbye to their hit reality television show on the E! Network, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Seemingly, this would be a closed era on the Kardashian reality TV brand for a while, but months later, they booked a deal to bring back the show but exclusively on the streaming platform Hulu.
“It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment,” Khloé Kardashian says about the financial terms of the contract. “We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But, not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."
In watching the first episode of “The Kardashian,'' the show seems very fake and staged with dramatic drone shots of everyone leaving and getting ready to go to this family barbeque. The recurring statement each sister makes about it feels weird to be back filming again felt annoying. Even though it had been only a one year break from their prior show, everything kind of feels forced and rushed throughout the first episode with Kim Kardashian trying to decided whether to host Saturday Night Live and her constant hounding of her not feeling confident to do it and that she isn’t funny.
Family is still the main theme of the show. "Kardashian" is such a household name and brand, so one thing that I did like is how it shows how each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is invested in their business and family life. In the first episode, you see how Kim is very hands on with her shapewear brand SKIMS and that this is something she’s very passionate about and that she loves being a mom. I can say it's a different lens from what we saw on the E! Network.
After watching “The Kardashian,” I can say that it’s nothing new or different, just the same old stuff. In honesty, the Kardashian brand is slipping and doesn't hold the same wow factor that it did in prior years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.