Nov. 1 comes around, and people go from spooky season straight to ‘tis the season; we start seeing Christmas commercials and retail stores make the switch almost overnight. Some find it annoying, and others are all about it.
There are a lot of people who skip right over Thanksgiving and head right into the Christmas season. For many people, Christmas is a time of joy, and people crave the good vibes Christmas brings.
Missouri Western students Rian Gere and Sydney Rader make their stance on celebrating Christmas known without even speaking.
Both of their rooms have been decorated in excessive Christmas décor for weeks. Both girls believe that you can celebrate Christmas 12 months out of the year.
“Walking into my room every day, I just get so happy,” Gere said. “There is no rule anywhere that says we can’t be in the Christmas spirit all year round.”
Many people listen to Christmas music all year, but when Nov. 1 comes, those songs go straight to the top of the charts.
If you’re a coffee drinker, you might be aware that Starbucks came out with their Christmas drinks and cups on Nov. 4. So naturally, this is a big deal for all the ‘Starbies’ out there, and everyone gets excited.
“I woke up at 6:30 in the morning to get first dibs on the cups,” Rader said. “For someone who loves Christmas, waking up that early was a no-brainer.”
Despite the cheer and happiness the early Christmas season brings to those who believe in it. Some think it’s ridiculous to start celebrating so early. Missouri Western student, Jared Scott, hates skipping Thanksgiving.
“Why not just cut Thanksgiving out as a whole if we are gonna celebrate Christmas the whole month of Nov.,” Scott says. “Christmas to me isn’t that big of a deal, but that is just my perspective.”
People will have their own opinion on this subject. However, getting in the Christmas spirit is exciting for some people and those who couldn’t care less for others.
Regardless of how you celebrate, the holiday season is a breath of fresh air because it means we are in the home stretch of the semester.
