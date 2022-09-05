It was a weekend of highs and lows for the Missouri Western Volleyball team at the SBU/Drury Invitational in Springfield, MO. After a rough first couple of matches, the Griffons were able to rally and split the weekend evenly, going 2-2.
Starting 0-2 at the tournament, Friday didn’t go in favor of the Griffons. They suffered a tough 3-0 lose vs. the Drury Panthers and were beaten out narrowly by Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs, 3-2. However, the team came back on Saturday, sweeping both Lake Superior State Lakers and Southwest Baptist Bearcats, defeating both 3-0.
The Griffons had won two of the previous two matchups vs. the Drury Panthers, with their last taking place in September 2019. This season, the scripts were flipped. The first two sets ended with the Panthers winning swimmingly, 25-19 and 25-17. Even with a total fourteen lead changes in the final set, it wasn’t enough for the Griffons hang on, and they fell 3-0.
Junior, Danielle Moje, who was named to the Rockhurst Classic All-Tournament team last weekend, was once again a dominate force for the Griffons. The newly 21-year-old not only celebrated her birthday in Springfield but was able to collect 18 kills on the day, 33 total on the weekend. She now already has 77 on the season.
“Dani has been an important and efficient part of our offense,” said Head Coach Jessica Fey when asked about Moje’s impact on the court.
“She’s started off very strong and her court presence and consistency will be great to have during the conference portion of our schedule.”
Next was the nationally ranked Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. Coming in at #13 in the AVCA Division 2 Coaches Poll, the Mustangs entered the weekend 4-0. However, the Griffons held their own and gave SMSU a run for their money. The two teams went back and forth with everything they had, but in the end, it was the Mustangs who prevailed.
Key players in the match were Freshmen Hailey Crane and Sophomore Lily Kurz. Crane racked up a total of 11 kills while Kurz got 9 kills and 6 blocks.
After Friday’s struggles, Saturday was a new day for the Griffons, and they came ready to play. Things started out hot vs. the Lake Superior State Lakers. The Griffons had the upper handset against the Lakers and were able to slip by with a 3-0 victory. Moje once again showed up big with 7 kills and a pair of blocks, while Crane and Kurz got 8 kills apiece.
The Southwest Baptist Bearcats were also no match for Missouri Western. The Griffons secured another 3-0 match victory thanks to several big leads throughout the match. Freshmen Nessa Thompson led with 11 kills. Junior Emily McGowan was able to collect a season high three aces in the final set.
Next, the Griffons head to Maryville, MO, to face Northwest Missouri State on Friday, Sept. 5, to begin conference play, and Coach Fey believes her team can turn the corner.
“Everyone is 0-0 going into conference play. Our staff feels good and we know what we need to work on this week in practice.”
