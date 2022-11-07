Five of the seven women for the Missouri Western’s cross country team collected personal records racing in the 6k down in Joplin competing at the 2022 MIAA Championships this past weekend on November 5th.
After finishing in sixth place at the SBU Invitational, seven runners competed in the women’s 6k. Placing eighth in the competition, Missouri Western only had one top ten finish.
Weather unpredictability was on the Griffons side. Even with lots of rain the day prior, Saturday morning called for clear skies and chill temperatures.
Star runner Maddison Nash crossed the finish line first, placing eighth with a time of 21:31.20. Nash’s time beats her previous run from the MIAA championship finish last year at Nebraska-Kearney where she placed third with a time of 22:10.3. Nash was also selected MIAA first team All-Conference, the only female Griffon to do so this season.
The Griffons also had two other athletes placed within the top 50. Sophomore Abby Kinney broke the top 40 at 39th with a time of 22:34.72. Kinney also beat her previous best 6k time by two minutes, a time she set in September of this year.
Fellow sophomores Alexis Adams and Lilian Cutler also set personal bests at 49th and 68th with times of 23:04.20 and 23:38.29. Senior Paige Kvale ran shortly behind Cutler, putting up her own nest time in the 6k with a time of 23.38.80, taking the 71st spot.
Senior Janet Nvamboneka also set a personal best with a time of 24:43.03 by finishing 86th. Sophomore Claire Hemry rounded out the Griffons team placing 89th.
The competition ends the cross country season for the Griffons as they await NCAA Regional competition invites. The team now turns their focus towards spring for the indoor track and field season.
